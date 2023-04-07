Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.48

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 19308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.68) to GBX 140 ($1.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

