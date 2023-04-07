Cerevel Therapeutics’ (CERE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $45.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CERE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.47. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $81,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,521.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $105,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.