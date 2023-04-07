CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
CF Bankshares Price Performance
CF Bankshares stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 25.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About CF Bankshares
CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.
