CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

CF Bankshares stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 25.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CF Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

