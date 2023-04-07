Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chalice Mining from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Chalice Mining Stock Performance

OTC:CGMLF opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Chalice Mining has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

About Chalice Mining

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum group element, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 740 square kilometers located in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Barrabarra Nickel -Copper- Platinum group element project located in Geraldton.

