Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $96.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CKPT. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $48,944.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $25,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,764.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $48,944.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,717.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,626 shares of company stock worth $182,446 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

