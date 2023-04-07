Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.76. Approximately 13,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

The stock has a market cap of C$185.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 19.35 and a quick ratio of 19.07.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

