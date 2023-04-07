China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

CHEAF stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.39.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.