Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 519 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Chorus Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

Chorus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.81%.

About Chorus

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

