Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Trimmed by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Church & Dwight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Church & Dwight by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 247,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,879. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average of $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. StockNews.com cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.