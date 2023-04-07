Citigroup Downgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $92.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $74.83 on Monday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $122.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,303,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Stories

