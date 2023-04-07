Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

CIVB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. 35,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 2,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,999.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Mattlin purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $28,366.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,931.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,573 shares in the company, valued at $739,999.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,300 shares of company stock worth $81,516. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

