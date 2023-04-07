Clarus Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,089,000 after purchasing an additional 503,003 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average of $126.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

