Clarus Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,690 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,336,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,130 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.68.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $119.37. 2,843,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,150. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

