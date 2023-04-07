Clarus Group Inc. Raises Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,557 shares of company stock worth $471,939. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,832,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,752,823. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

