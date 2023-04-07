Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,887. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.93 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.60.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

