Close Asset Management Ltd Has $54.93 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 2.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $54,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,288,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.53. 1,589,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.