CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCNE remained flat at $17.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 41,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,514. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $377.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.84.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). CNB Financial had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Insider Activity at CNB Financial

In related news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $31,967.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,138.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 4,335 shares of company stock valued at $95,275 in the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 18,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Further Reading

