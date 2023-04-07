Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 98.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Coastal Financial stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.18. 59,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,862. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. Coastal Financial has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $438.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.05.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $96.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coastal Financial will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 191.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 500.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.
