Comerica Bank Decreases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,822 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after acquiring an additional 89,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American Tower by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $206.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.