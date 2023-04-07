Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.17% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $21,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.09.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

