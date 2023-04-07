Comerica Bank Has $21.21 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $446.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.59 and a 200 day moving average of $404.22. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $498.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.47.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

