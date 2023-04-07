Comerica Bank Purchases 3,065 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.27.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

