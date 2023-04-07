Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.28.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $41.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $91.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,296,000 after acquiring an additional 221,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,595,000 after buying an additional 296,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,120,000 after buying an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Comerica by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,742,000 after buying an additional 618,978 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

