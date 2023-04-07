Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.28.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $41.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,873. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

