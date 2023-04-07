Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,635,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conagra Brands Company Profile

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

