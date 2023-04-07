Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.
Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play; Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.