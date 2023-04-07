Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,004,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

