ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.
COP traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $106.26. 5,087,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,584. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
