Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 452.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

