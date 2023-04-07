Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Hits $0.0543 on Top Exchanges

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $14,607.13 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

