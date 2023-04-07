Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,471,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after purchasing an additional 828,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Shares of CTVA opened at $59.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

