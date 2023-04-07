Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lifted by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ COST traded down $11.15 on Friday, reaching $485.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,114,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $494.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale
In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.