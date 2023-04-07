Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $540.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $549.52.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $11.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $485.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,114,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,424. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $494.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.37.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

