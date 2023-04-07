Costco Wholesale’s (COST) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $540.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $11.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $485.98. 4,114,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,424. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

