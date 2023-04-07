Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive Acquires 195,938 Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 195,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $86,212.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,868,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, April 6th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 339,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $149,160.00.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

