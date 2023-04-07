Credit Suisse Group Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $273.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $269.00 to $273.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Melius assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.41.

FDX opened at $232.10 on Monday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.67 and a 200-day moving average of $183.44.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

