CRISPR Therapeutics’ (CRSP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.89.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $45.40 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,500 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,350,000 after purchasing an additional 194,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

