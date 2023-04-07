Critical Analysis: Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) versus Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) and Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jackson Financial and Voya Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial $14.55 billion 0.20 $5.70 billion $63.42 0.56 Voya Financial $3.54 billion 1.95 $510.00 million $4.40 16.14

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Voya Financial. Jackson Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voya Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Jackson Financial has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voya Financial has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Voya Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jackson Financial pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Voya Financial pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Jackson Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Voya Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jackson Financial and Voya Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Voya Financial 0 2 9 1 2.92

Jackson Financial currently has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.54%. Voya Financial has a consensus price target of $82.92, suggesting a potential upside of 16.75%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Voya Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and Voya Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial 42.47% 14.63% 0.45% Voya Financial 9.37% 13.09% 0.56%

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Voya Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities. This segment also provides a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, wirehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. Jackson Financial Inc. was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services. The Investment Management segment includes domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investment products and solutions. The Employee Benefits segment consists of stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products to mid-sized and large businesses. The company was founded on April 7, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

