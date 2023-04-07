Critical Analysis: Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) vs. Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) and Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Troika Media Group and Simulated Environment Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group -15.48% -222.53% -21.16% Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Troika Media Group has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Troika Media Group and Simulated Environment Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Troika Media Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 535.59%. Given Troika Media Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Troika Media Group is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Troika Media Group and Simulated Environment Concepts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group $116.41 million 0.14 -$38.69 million ($0.70) -0.34 Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simulated Environment Concepts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Troika Media Group.

Summary

Troika Media Group beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc., a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services. In addition, it provides consumer engagement tactics, digital and offline ecosystems, and customer acquisition methods. It serves consumer products and services, entertainment and media, sports and betting, financial and professional services, education, and esports and gaming sectors. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

