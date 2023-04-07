DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for SouthState in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.10. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s FY2024 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $69.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $66.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SouthState by 666.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at $59,906,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SouthState in the second quarter valued at about $26,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

