DA Davidson Comments on BRP Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will earn $12.30 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOO. TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.20.
BRP Trading Up 0.7 %
BRP Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.
Featured Stories
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.