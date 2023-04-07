DA Davidson Comments on BRP Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will earn $12.30 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOO. TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.20.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$97.37 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$76.72 and a 1 year high of C$120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

