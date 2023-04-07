Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 515.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 23,726.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 788,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Danaher by 176.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 567,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Danaher by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $246.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.43.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

