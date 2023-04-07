Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DAR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $87.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $135,362,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 431.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,637,000 after purchasing an additional 673,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,509,000 after purchasing an additional 587,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

