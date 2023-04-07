Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,109 shares in the company, valued at $34,488,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $220,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $234,000.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $217,320.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $194,160.00.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $89.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRUP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Trupanion by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

