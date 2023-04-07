Day & Ennis LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.58. 328,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,205. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

