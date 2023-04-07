Day & Ennis LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $95.92. 9,146,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,806,365. The firm has a market cap of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

