Decred (DCR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.23 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. Decred has a total market cap of $301.61 million and $2.23 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $20.30 or 0.00072646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00152627 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00039774 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,859,929 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

