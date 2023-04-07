DEI Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $187.79 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

