Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DK. Piper Sandler lowered Delek US from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.42.

Delek US Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DK traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $23.42. 1,397,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

