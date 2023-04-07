Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Sells $11,375,194.32 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

