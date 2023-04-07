Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Sells $11,375,194.32 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

