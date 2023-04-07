Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Raymond James

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Shares of DAL opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

